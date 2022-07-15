Lee: Australian gets severe shock

Australian Min Woo Lee got an unexpected.

Morning caution call from his PC prior to shooting.

An initial round of 69 at the British Open on Thursday.

Lee, 23, watched film of Tiger Woods winning the 2000 Open at St Andrews prior to advancing an early night beyond his 0635 time.

“It was a particularly strange story,” Lee told journalists. “So I rested around 8:30, put my caution as 4:30. I was watching Tiger in 2000 St Andrews, winning here before I rested.

“For reasons unknown, the PC began playing when it was shut. It awakened me at 4:00. It was like Tiger holing a putt or something to that effect. It was entertaining and it was a decent reminder, I presume.”

Lee made an early twofold intruder prior to getting four birdies and a hawk at the standard five fourteenth opening to complete on three under standard.

He was back in the clubhouse by 1130 and anticipating a loosening up day at the home of golf.

“At St Andrews, it’s an astonishing occasion,” he said. “I’m presumably going to go out to eat and see individuals out there and simply appreciate it. I got my better half and my mum around here. So a typical day for us.”