Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lee: Australian gets severe shock

Lee: Australian gets severe shock

Articles
Advertisement
Lee: Australian gets severe shock

Lee: Australian gets severe shock

Advertisement
  • Australian Min Woo Lee got an unexpected.
  • Morning caution call from his PC prior to shooting.
  • An initial round of 69 at the British Open on Thursday.
Advertisement

Lee, 23, watched film of Tiger Woods winning the 2000 Open at St Andrews prior to advancing an early night beyond his 0635 time.

Also Read

Bumrah set new records with sizzling spell
Bumrah set new records with sizzling spell

Jasprit Bumrah sets a new record for best ODI bowling figures by...

Advertisement

“It was a particularly strange story,” Lee told journalists. “So I rested around 8:30, put my caution as 4:30. I was watching Tiger in 2000 St Andrews, winning here before I rested.

“For reasons unknown, the PC began playing when it was shut. It awakened me at 4:00. It was like Tiger holing a putt or something to that effect. It was entertaining and it was a decent reminder, I presume.”

Advertisement

Lee made an early twofold intruder prior to getting four birdies and a hawk at the standard five fourteenth opening to complete on three under standard.

Also Read

ICC ODI Team Rankings: India surpass Pakistan
ICC ODI Team Rankings: India surpass Pakistan

India rose to third in the ODI rankings with their convincing 10-wicket...

Advertisement

He was back in the clubhouse by 1130 and anticipating a loosening up day at the home of golf.

“At St Andrews, it’s an astonishing occasion,” he said. “I’m presumably going to go out to eat and see individuals out there and simply appreciate it. I got my better half and my mum around here. So a typical day for us.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story