Lewis Richardson was happy to get a standing eight count as a bonus after his first fight at Birmingham 2022, which was a tough one.

Richardson was Britain’s best male middleweight for the Tokyo Olympics, but he didn’t make it because he lost in the qualification round to Oleksandr Khyzhniak, who won the silver medal.

He is part of a 14-strong squad which is aiming to better Team England’s boxing medal haul at Gold Coast 2018, where they picked up six golds, one silver and two bronze medals.

Advertisement

Lewis Richardson was happy to get a standing eight count as a bonus after his first fight at Birmingham 2022, which was a tough one.

In the Round of 32 at the NEC, the 26-year-old beat Haaris Khan of Wales, who was also from a home country. He won on points with a unanimous decision.

Richardson was Britain’s best male middleweight for the Tokyo Olympics, but he didn’t make it because he lost in the qualification round to Oleksandr Khyzhniak, who won the silver medal.

But he won silver at the European Championships in May. After a great start in Birmingham, he is now sure he can win gold at the Commonwealth Games.

“I’m really happy to get the first win out of the way, and I got a nice little standing eight count out there, which I don’t get very often, so I was happy about that,” he said.

“There’s always a little bit of nerves but I’m confident in myself, I’ve had a good year and I’m just hoping to push on from that really.

Advertisement

“At these major competitions it’s just about getting through the stages really until we get to the business end of things, so I’m through the Round of 32 now and into the last 16.

“I’m just looking to push on. The amount of people to name who have supported me is countless to be honest, but my friends, family, my sponsors, GB Boxing, Team England, National Lottery as we’re UK Sport funded so it makes a massive difference for us to train full time.

“We’re very fortunate because of that and I just want to push on further. Gold medal is the aim and I believe it’s achievable, taking it one fight at a time and going onto the next.”

Richardson is not just confident about his own chances in Birmingham, either.

He is part of a 14-strong squad which is aiming to better Team England’s boxing medal haul at Gold Coast 2018, where they picked up six golds, one silver and two bronze medals.

And Richardson feels the home support could drive the team to even more Commonwealth Games success as he looks to make the most of his own London 2012 moment.

Advertisement

“We’ve got a very, very strong team. We’re in England, that’s a special moment for us all and we just want to make the most of it and enjoy every moment and perform to our max,” he added.

“I haven’t boxed in England for a good few years now and obviously never boxed on this stage in England so it was extra special. I remember watching the London 2012 Olympics as a 15-year-old and enjoying every moment of it and ten years on I’m at the next biggest event from that.

“I’m looking forward to going further in the competition.”

Also Read Queen Elizabeth’s secret message revealed by Prince Charles at Commonwealth Games Queen Elizabeth's secret message is revealed after a 294-day journey covering 90,000...