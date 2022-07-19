Lieke Martens: Netherlands forward out of Euros with injury

Netherlands forward Lieke Martens has been controlled out.

European Championship, the country’s football affiliation (KNVB).

Managing a disaster for the reigning champs in front of the knockout stages.

Lieke Martens, who helped the Dutch come out on top for the championship in 2017, was casted a ballot the best player at the competition.

Furthermore won the UEFA ladies’ Player of the Year grant that year. She likewise scored two times in the 2019 World Cup where the Dutch were other participants.

She had been harmed yet recuperated with perfect timing for the competition yet the Netherlands group said she experienced a foot injury during the gathering stage prevail upon Switzerland.

“This is awful information for Lieke and for us. She has completely conceded to the group during this competition,” Netherlands mentor Mark Parsons said.

“It is extremely sad that her European Championship needs to end like this.”

The Netherlands have not had the option to play good to go at the competition, with their record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema detaching in the wake of testing positive for COVID-19.

They play France in the final quarter-last on Saturday.

