Luiz Suarez in pre-contract consent to join Nacional

Luiz Suarez has entered a pre-contract consent to join.

Uruguayan club Nacional as a free specialist.

The previous Liverpool and Barcelona striker said on Tuesday.

Luiz Suarez, the 35-year-old striker began his expert profession at Nacional prior to moving to Dutch side FC Groningen in 2006.

“I, first of all, needed to thank you for the love through every one of the messages that both I and my family have gotten as of late, which has been amazing. That contacted our hearts as of now that we needed to settle on a choice,” he said.

“Furthermore, it was difficult to squander this chance of playing again in Nacional and we have a pre-concurrence with the club.

“In the following couple of hours, subtleties will be settled and we trust that the arrangement we as a whole need will be reached and that we can all partake in this new stage and see each other before very long.”

Suarez is Uruguay’s untouched driving scorer with 68 objectives in 132 games beginning around 2007.

He played for Ajax Amsterdam as well as Liverpool and Barca prior to leaving Atletico Madrid toward the finish of last season.

