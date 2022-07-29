Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Luke Donald ‘would love’ to be named as Europe teams captain
Luke Donald ‘would love’ to be named as Europe teams captain

Luke Donald ‘would love’ to be named as Europe teams captain

Articles
Advertisement
Luke Donald ‘would love’ to be named as Europe teams captain

Luke Donald ‘would love’ to be named as Europe teams captain

Advertisement
  • Former world number one Luke Donald said he “would cherish.
  • Named captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup.
  • That he would see it through not at all like Henrik Stenson.
Advertisement

Luke Donald has never completed on the horrible side as a player in four Ryder Cup appearances, winning 10-1/2 focuses from his 15 matches.

He filled in as bad habit skipper when Europe recovered the Ryder Cup by beating the United States in 2018.

Stenson was taken out from the job of commander last week, hours before the Swede reported that he was joining the worthwhile Saudi-supported series.

Following Stenson’s declaration, reports in British media said Donald is arranged to supplant him as the non-playing commander, with an authority declaration anticipated one week from now.

“I’ve positively had a portion of my best minutes on the fairway in the Ryder Cups,” the English golf player told Golf Week in the wake of checking two-under 70 in the initial round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Thursday.

“What an astounding honor it is to address Europe in the Ryder Cup, and I couldn’t want anything more than to be a chief.

Advertisement

That would be an enormous distinction too. I’m disheartened I surmise that (Stenson) would put his name forward and afterward go to LIV.

“Assuming that I got this captaincy I would satisfy my assertion and own it. Allow me to put it that way. I wouldn’t do a Henrik.”

Donald added that he had not been drawn nearer to play in the LIV Series, however said he had turned down a transmission job with the breakaway association.

The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy has the following version of the biennial Ryder Cup beginning in late September one year from now.

Also Read

Sarina Wiegman: Inspirational England out to have an effect
Sarina Wiegman: Inspirational England out to have an effect

England lead trainer Sarina Wiegman said she needs. To move the country...

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
T20 World Cup:
T20 World Cup: "Goal is just to play to your potential on the day" says Bismah
PSL 8:
PSL 8: "I am so excited to join up with the Purple Force" says Jason Roy
Lahore Qalandars Anthem 2023: PSL 8 Lahore Qalandars Official Anthem Sung By
Lahore Qalandars Anthem 2023: PSL 8 Lahore Qalandars Official Anthem Sung By "J. Ali" Released!
ESL: Bernd Reichart proposed new multi-divisional format for competition
ESL: Bernd Reichart proposed new multi-divisional format for competition
Shaheen Afridi disappointed after invasion of privacy
Shaheen Afridi disappointed after invasion of privacy
Shadab Khan says
Shadab Khan says "Today is a blessed day for me and my family"
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story