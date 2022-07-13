Magic HC: Paolo Banchero won’t play in Summer League

Advertisement
Paolo Banchero averaged 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds in two games.

  • Paolo Banchero averaged 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds in two games.
  • Jamahl Mosley wants to study other summer league players.
  • Mosley says Banchero got the exposure he needed.
Paolo Banchero showed promise in two Summer League games after being drafted No. 1 by the Magic in 2022.

Banchero’s Summer League stint is over, according to Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley. Mosley says Banchero got the exposure he needed and he wants to analyse other summer league players.

In two games, Banchero averaged 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

“His understanding of what he needs to do in certain situations, the concepts that we’re preaching offensively and defensively, he’s grasping on to those,” Mosley said. “It’s only two games, but you’re watching those film sessions and you realize how he’s registering all of it. So that’s how you can make the judgment that it’s time [to] let these other guys get those moments.”

