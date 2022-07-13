Advertisement
Man United hit Liverpool by  4-0

Articles
Man United beat Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok.

  • Erik ten Hag had a great start as manager of Man United.
  • Jurgen Klopp changed his outfield 10 every half-hour.
  • United beat Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok.
Erik ten Hag had a great start as manager of Man United with a 4-0 friendly win over Liverpool in Bangkok.

It’s debatable how much any game between United and Liverpool can be called a “friendly,” but Erik ten Hag, the new manager at Old Trafford, will have liked what he saw at the Rajamangala Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp kept his promise to alter his outfield 10 every half-hour, and Fred and Anthony Martial scored after Jadon Sancho gave United the lead in the 12th minute.

Mohamed Salah, Fabio Carvalho, and Luis Diaz all missed for the Premier League runners-up before Facundo Pellistri’s goal.

David De Gea stopped last season’s 5-0 and 4-0 thrashings against Liverpool from being worse, as he made three early saves before Jadon Sancho broke the deadlock.

Diaz should have scored off Carvalho’s 18th-minute rebound. The Colombian winger missed his kick and then hit the post with a 25-yarder.

Fred collected a loose ball on the boundary of the D and beat Alisson with a finish that will be discussed at Brazil’s next gathering. Martial shook off Rhys Williams to finish confidently.

Klopp’s third outfield pick featured most of his first-choice starters and Darwin Nunez’s debut. The record signing chested Andy Robertson’s 70th-minute pass and Tom Heaton saved his cross.

Pellestri scored on a breakaway after exchanging passes with Amad.

Salah came close twice, but the post and Eric Bailly’s heroics preserved United’s clean sheet.

The final scores between both teams

1H2HFinal
MUN314
LIV000

