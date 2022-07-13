Manchester United beat Liverpool in Bangkok.

Manchester United defeated Liverpool in preseason matches in Bangkok.

Manchester United defeated Liverpool in a decisive friendly victory to start the preseason in Bangkok, Thailand. This was Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge.

Jadon Sancho, Fred, and Anthony Martial all scored goals in the first half to put United up 3-0, and they displayed greater focus the entire time.

To the pleasure of the Thai fans, Facundo Pellistri added a fourth late on as United played with precision.

However, this game revealed that Manchester United are further ahead than Liverpool in their preseason preparations, which is to be expected given that Jurgen Klopp’s team finished their season so late due to the Champions League final.

Both teams gave plenty of minutes to fringe players and young players.

However, this game is never a friendly since Erik ten Hag will benefit from the victory, and Klopp won’t be pleased with some of the individual performances.

