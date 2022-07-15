Manchester United vs. Melbourne Victory score, highlights

Manchester United began their pre-season tour of Australia with a 4-1 victory over Melbourne Victory.

Zidane Iqbal, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford scored for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag made ten changes at halftime to his team’s line-up.

Manchester United began their pre-season tour of Australia on Friday with a 4-1 victory over Melbourne Victory.

After defeating Liverpool 4-0 earlier in the week, the Red Devils were dragged back down to earth in the fifth minute at the MCG when Victory’s Chris Ikonomidis opened the scoring.

United would go on to control possession but fail to create clear chances until the 43rd minute when Scott McTominay’s deflected shot looped over Victory goalkeeper Paul Izzo.

Just minutes later, Anthony Martial received another assist after the ball broke to him just metres from goal.

After the break, new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag made ten changes, with Marcus Rashford leading the way with his third goal in the 78th minute.

Victory missed a couple chances to score a second goal and eventually conceded an own goal in the dying minutes after some nice play by Tahith Chong.

Man United youngster Zidane Iqbal catches the eye

Among the various changes made by Ten Hag at halftime, the entrance of Zidane Iqbal was one of the most welcome.

The 19-year-old was brilliant in the second half, controlling the ball and producing more often than not.

Iqbal received his first taste of first-team football with United in late 2021, and he appears to be ready to take the next step in 2022.

Only time will tell if that is with the Red Devils or on loan.

Mixed bag from Bailly

Eric Bailly was another half-time substitute, and the centre-back looked particularly wobbly early on.

A sloppy clearance nearly ended the game before a sloppy pass gave Victory a wonderful opportunity to counter.

Despite those gaffes, Bailly had the confidence to come forward in the 78th minute and provide a superb ball that set up Rashford’s third goal for United.

Last season, the 28-year-old was a periphery player at Old Trafford, and he will need to put in more consistent displays this pre-season if he is to earn Ten Hag’s trust.

Man United vs. Melbourne final score

1H 2H Final Manchester United 2 2 4 Melbourne Victory 1 0 1

Manchester United pre-season squad

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Tom Heaton

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ethan Laird, Charlie Wellens, Luke Shaw, Bjorn Hardley, Will Fish, Alvaro Fernandez

Midfielders: Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Charlie Savage, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Zidane Iqbal, Ethan Galbraith

Wingers/Forwards: Jadon Sancho, Amad Diallo, Noam Emeran, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Shola Shoretire

How to watch Manchester United vs. Melbourne Victory

UK USA Canada Australia Date Friday, July 15 Friday, July 15 Friday, July 15 Friday, July 15 Time 11:05 BST 06:05 ET 06:05 ET 20:05 AEST TV channel — — — Channel 10 Streaming MUTV MUTV MUTV MUTV/10Play/Paramount+

