Martin Guptill surpasses Rohit Sharma as highest run-scorer in T20Is

Martin Guptill, the opening batsman for New Zealand, has eclipsed Rohit Sharma as the greatest run-scorer in Twenty20 Internationals.

The stylish batsman accomplished this feat during Wednesday’s first Twenty20 International between England and Scotland in Edinburgh.

Martin Guptill scored 40 runs off 31 balls as the Black Caps posted a massive total of 225 runs while batting first. Ish Sodhi took four wickets while Mitchell Santner sent two batsmen back to the pavilion as Scotland was reduced to 157 for eight in their reply.

Here are the top five run-scorers in Twenty20 International cricket:

Martin Guptill — 3,399 Advertisement Rohit Sharma — 3,379 Virat Kohli — 3,308 Paul Stirling — 2,894 Aaron Finch — 2,855

Earlier this year, Rohit Sharma beat Virat Kohli to become the player with the most runs. However, the New Zealand batsman Guptill has already surpassed him with 20 more runs than the Indian captain.

It is noteworthy that Indian batsman Virat Kohli was the first to reach 3,000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals. Recent declines in his form have impeded his ability to score runs as rapidly as he once did.

