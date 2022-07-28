Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Martin Guptill surpasses Rohit Sharma as highest run-scorer in T20Is
Martin Guptill surpasses Rohit Sharma as highest run-scorer in T20Is

Martin Guptill surpasses Rohit Sharma as highest run-scorer in T20Is

Articles
Advertisement
Martin Guptill surpasses Rohit Sharma as highest run-scorer in T20Is

New Zealand’s opening batsman Martin Guptill

Advertisement

Martin Guptill, the opening batsman for New Zealand, has eclipsed Rohit Sharma as the greatest run-scorer in Twenty20 Internationals.

The stylish batsman accomplished this feat during Wednesday’s first Twenty20 International between England and Scotland in Edinburgh.

Martin Guptill scored 40 runs off 31 balls as the Black Caps posted a massive total of 225 runs while batting first. Ish Sodhi took four wickets while Mitchell Santner sent two batsmen back to the pavilion as Scotland was reduced to 157 for eight in their reply.

Here are the top five run-scorers in Twenty20 International cricket:

  1. Martin Guptill — 3,399
    2. Advertisement
  2. Rohit Sharma — 3,379
  3. Virat Kohli — 3,308
  4. Paul Stirling — 2,894
  5. Aaron Finch — 2,855

Earlier this year, Rohit Sharma beat Virat Kohli to become the player with the most runs. However, the New Zealand batsman Guptill has already surpassed him with 20 more runs than the Indian captain.

Advertisement

It is noteworthy that Indian batsman Virat Kohli was the first to reach 3,000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals. Recent declines in his form have impeded his ability to score runs as rapidly as he once did.

Also Read

ICC announces women’s ranking, Pak secured 7th rank
ICC announces women’s ranking, Pak secured 7th rank

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the women ranking. According to the ranking,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Koeman says
Koeman says "Cody Gakpo might have joined Liverpool too early"
PGA Tour:
PGA Tour: "A win does give you a lot of belief" says Justin Rose
Domenico Tedesco finalized as Belgium's head coach
Domenico Tedesco finalized as Belgium's head coach
Hugo Lloris sidelined for 'six to eight weeks' due to a knee injury
Hugo Lloris sidelined for 'six to eight weeks' due to a knee injury
PSL Anthem's Star Artist Lineup Revealed
PSL Anthem's Star Artist Lineup Revealed
"F1 will never put a gag on anyone" says Stefano Domenicali
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story