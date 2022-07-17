Martinez: Manchester United concur arrangement to sign from Ajax

Manchester United have arrived at an arrangement.

Eredivisie champions Ajax Amsterdam to sign.

Argentine focal protector Lisandro Martinez for 45 million pounds ($53 million).

Martinez, who can likewise play in midfield, would be administrator Erik ten Hag’s third marking following the appearances of Dutch.

Left back Tyrell Malacia and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The report added that Martinez has traveled to Manchester to go through a clinical before his turn.

He was a critical figure for Ajax last season, showing up in all contests and assisting them to the association with naming and an other participants finish in the Dutch Cup.

Ten Hag oversaw Martinez for three seasons at Ajax after the player moved to the Netherlands from Argentine side Defensa y Justicia in May 2019. Martinez showed up in for the Dutch club.

Covered multiple times by Argentina, he would support United’s guard, which surrendered 57 objectives last term – the most among the main six.

He could likewise give the chief an additional choice in midfield after the flights of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

Joined together, right now on their pre-season visit in Australia, completed 6th last season. They open the new mission at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Aug. 7.