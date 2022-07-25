Massimo Stano edges Kawano by one second to get gold

Italy’s Massimo Stano won the men’s 35km race stroll.

The World Athletics Championships in sensational design.

dging Japan’s Masatora Kawano by one second.

Massimo Stano and Kawano struggled side by side as the main pair in the last 4km, however the Italian adapted well to the tension.

And advanced in the last 300m to seal the gold award.

Snatching an Italian banner when he was on the last stretch, the 20km race walk Olympic boss completed in a period of 2:23:14, while Kawano sank to his knees in despair in the wake of going too far a second after the fact.

“I can’t trust regardless of whether I won the Olympic gold. In principle, it would be straightforward what happened today, yet it isn’t,” Stano said.

“I’m glad to win gold in an alternate distance and demonstrate the way that I can contend in different distances… Kawano did an extraordinary race. I needed to change pace a couple of times to win today. He truly drained me.”

Stano’s gold is Italy’s second award at the current year’s titles after Elena Vallortigara won bronze in the ladies’ high leap on Tuesday.

Kawano, the quickest race walker coming into Sunday’s occasion, needed to make due with silver however the Japanese said he was blissful, having endured iron deficiency a half year prior.

Sweden’s Perseus Karlstrom took the bronze, reflecting his accomplishment from the 20km race walk last week, and he was all grins as he went too far wearing a blue-and-yellow Viking cap.

Prior, Japan’s Daisuke Matsunaga had looked very much set for a decoration when he drove the race following an electric beginning yet he ran entirely out of fuel after the 20km imprint, ultimately completing 26th.

