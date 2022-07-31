Matt Walls: England’s cyclist injured in huge crash

On Sunday morning during the Commonwealth Games.

England’s Matt Walls was involved in a horrifying accident.

e was launched over the barriers and into the audience.

Advertisement

Matt Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking of the curve, and he was treated for more than 40 minutes.

Before being transported away by ambulance. A few bystanders were also harmed.

Also Visit: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

Olympic omnium champion, 24, was riding up the slope to avoid riders who had crashed in a crash lower down when he clipped another wheel and flew over the top.

Team England said: “Matt Walls was transported to the hospital for precautionary checks after colliding with another rider during the men’s scratch race in cycling.

We wish the riders and onlookers engaged in the event the best of luck, and we’ll let you know when we have more information.”

Advertisement

According to witnesses, the banking’s incline prevented anyone in the front row from seeing the collision.

The velodrome’s remaining morning session was cancelled, and spectators were ordered to vacate while medical personnel attended to Walls.

Advertisement Also Read Elijah Winnington: Australia won the 400m freestyle at CWG 2022 The Australian swimming team opened. Commonwealth Games pool in Birmingham. With a... Advertisement