Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
McIlroy: Best for the sport of golf if I win The Open

McIlroy: Best for the sport of golf if I win The Open

Articles
Advertisement
McIlroy: Best for the sport of golf if I win The Open

McIlroy: Best for the sport of golf if I win The Open

Advertisement
  • Rory McIlroy accepts it would be best for the sport of golf.
  • Happened to win The 150th Open however said on Tuesday.
  • LIV Invitational Series if they somehow happened to guarantee the Claret Jug.
Advertisement

McIlroy has been one of the PGA Tour’s most vocal allies and one of the golf’s in structure players coming out from the shadows.

The picture of a golf player from the breakaway circuit lifting the prized prize in the Sunday nightfall at the Home of Golf would be a strong one and a showcasing upset for the LIV Series which has marked itself as the new period for golf.

Advertisement

Also Read

Rybakina: Wimbledon title down to Kazakh support
Rybakina: Wimbledon title down to Kazakh support

Recently delegated Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Said on Tuesday that her success...

Notwithstanding a consistent departure of high-profile individuals, including significant champs Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka to the questionable Saudi-back adventure, the PGA and DP Tours have flaunted their competition fields stay all that the game can offer.

Advertisement

That guarantee would experience the ill effects of the LIV Series were to leave with golf’s most renowned prize.

“Childishly, for my purposes, indeed, I figure it would be better for the game,” McIlroy told correspondents. “However, by the day’s end, everybody that is here has a similar chance to go out there and attempt to win a Claret Jug, paying little mind to what Tour they play on or anything that is.

“I won’t resent anybody on the off chance that they win the Claret Jug and they play on an unexpected Tour in comparison to I play.”

The four-times significant victor has not been bashful about imparting his insights about the LIV Series going after a portion of the people who have leaped to the huge cash circuit and CEO Greg Norman, a two times

Open top dog who has been told by coordinators the Royal and Ancient to remain away so as not to divert from the 150th commemoration festivities.

Advertisement

Also Read

McLaughlin: World record holder goes for the gold predominance
McLaughlin: World record holder goes for the gold predominance

American Sydney McLaughlin is set for another star. Oregon's Hayward Field as...

Advertisement

With two wins this season and top 10 completions at the three majors, including a second place result at the Masters, McIlroy is likewise viewed as the man to beat at St. Andrews.

“I’m playing great. I’m in great structure,” he said. “My trust in my game is pretty much as high as it’s been in a surprisingly long time.

“I can’t go in here feeling that this may be my time. I simply need to go out and play a great competition.

“To hear your name and victor of the gold award, Champion Golfer of the Year, it’s what lies under the surface for dreams.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story