Mehidy and Nasum win series for Bangladesh

They bowled out West Indies for 108 in 35 overs.

Bangladesh will be favored to beat West Indies for the 11th time in a row.

Bangladesh beat West Indies in the ODI series.

Advertisement

Bangladesh beat West Indies in the ODI series. They won the second game with more than 29 overs to spare. This was a comeback for Bangladesh after they lost the Test and T20I series.

They bowled out West Indies for 108 in 35 overs. Bangladesh lost one wicket in fewer than 21 overs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz finished the sweep with 4 for 29. Nasum Ahmed got his first ODI wickets to spark the West Indies collapse.

Kyle Mayers survived a missed stumping chance from Mehidy, and Shai Hope reversed a lbw to Nasum. The hitters were short-lived.

Mosaddek Hossain bowled Mayers when he was defending. Shamarh Brooks’ second ODI wicket was bowled by Nasum.

Hope mishit a slog sweep, and Nasum caught Pooran dragging on. West Indies were 45-4 and Nasum had 3 for 9 in six maiden overs.

Advertisement

Mosaddek bowled 10 overs in 25. He had 1 for 37, but he and Nasum’s pressure led to frustrated West Indies swings.

Rovman Powell was out for 13 flicking Shoriful Islam, and Brandon King was bowled on 11. West Indies were 72 for 7 when Akeal Hosein was ran out on 2.

Nasum ended with 3 for 19 off 10 overs and was named player of the match.

Mehidy bowled Romario Shepherd on 4 and Alzarri Joseph edged Mehidy behind for 86. Mehidy stated Gudakesh Motie left Keemo. 25 not out, Paul.

Motie dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto, but Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das were untroubled. Tamim completed his 53rd ODI fifty with his seventh boundary off 62 balls.

The visitors have won five consecutive bilateral series by six and nine wickets. Bangladesh will be favored to beat West Indies for the 11th time in a row on Saturday at Providence Stadium.

Advertisement