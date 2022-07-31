Michael Masi Former race director received death threats

After the controversy allowed Max Verstappen to win.

Formula One world championship last year.

Former race director Michael Masi receiving death threats online.

Michael Masi, who resigned from the FIA in March, was subjected to an onslaught of online harassment. Since returning to Australia.

The 44-year-old did not seek professional assistance following the tragedy.

The Australian altered the safety car re-start method at the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, so handing the championship to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and denying Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton a record eighth championship.

Sunday, Masi told News Corp, “There were some dark days.” “And without a doubt, I felt like the most despised man in the world. I received death threats. People claimed that they would attack me and my family.

Masi’s decision to allow cars behind Hamilton and Verstappen to pass the Mercedes driver and the safety car paved the way for Verstappen to pass the defending champion on the final lap and win the championship.

A further inquiry on the March race in Abu Dhabi concluded that Masi committed a “human error” but operated in “good faith.”

“They were awful,” Masi said of the Facebook messages he got. They called me every name in the book, including racist, nasty, and filthy. And they continued to arrive. Not only on Facebook, but also on LinkedIn, which is intended to be a business-oriented network. It was the identical form of maltreatment.”

He stated, “I didn’t want to speak to anyone.”

“Not even friends and family. I spoke with my immediate family, but just briefly. It had a physical effect, but it was primarily mental. I merely desired to exist in a bubble. I had no interest in speaking with them. I merely desired solitude, which was quite tough.

He continued, “The entire experience has made me a lot stronger person.”

Advertisement Also Read Victor Kiplangat: Uganda wins first-ever CWG 2022 medal Victor Kiplangat managed to win Uganda's first-ever. Commonwealth Games marathon gold on... Advertisement