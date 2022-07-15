Mickelson makes light of LIV switch

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter, two of the greatest names.

Join the dissident LIV Golf Invitational Series, made light of ideas.

Unfriendly gathering during the main round of the British Open on Thursday.

Mickelson was resolute by his choice not to go to the pre-competition champions supper and Briton Poulter was booed on the primary tee.

“The R&A reached two or three weeks prior and said, look, we don’t believe it’s smart you go, however assuming that you need to, you can,” the American six-times significant boss said.

“I simply didn’t have any desire to overplay it, so I said fine. We both sort of concurred that i should didn’t.”

The 52-year-old Mickelson, who began with a level-standard 72 at St Andrews, was happy to be at the home of golf.

“I love being here. Everyone here loves golf, and we view this spot as exceptionally otherworldly,” he said. “It’s simply an exceptional spot.”

Mickelson said he was entirely alright with his choice to join the LIV series.

“I was unable to be more energized and euphoric with where I’m at,” he said. “I love the occasions.

I get to have cutthroat golf in my life on a scale that is fun, energizing, unique, and allows me to play and contend yet at the same time would the things outside that I like to do.”

He seethed when gotten some information about the bosses supper.

“Let it go, fella. Let it go,” he said. “That is multiple times you’ve posed a similar inquiry. I don’t have any idea what to tell you. I was unable to be more joyful.”

Poulter, venerated in European golf for his rousing Ryder Cup exhibitions, was booed by a couple of observers, albeit the Englishman seemed not to take note.

“I really thought I had an extraordinary gathering on the main tee, frankly,” he said. “All I heard was applauding.”

Poulter responded with resentment to ideas he was irritated around the course.

“Goodness, my golly, I have heard not one bug. In three weeks, I’ve heard nothing,” he said. “You parcel can compose anything that you like about being harassed and booing.”

Poulter said his relationship with different players had not been impacted by his choice to join the LIV breakaway.

“We could have a distinction of assessment, yet they’re my companions,” he said. “You play golf with these folks for 20 or more years or 10, 15 years, you’ve been essential for some groups with them.

“We’re still companions, anything that the scene is and any place no doubt about it.”

Poulter, 46, won’t permit himself to be occupied as he offers to bring home his most memorable significant championship.

“I’m here to play golf. This could most likely be my last Open Championship at St Andrews. So I’m attempting to appreciate it in spite of the scrutinizing,” he said.

“I shot three under. I was very cheerful. I was quite loose.”