Miller-Uibo: Bahamas’ destroys womens’ 400m for World Championships

Bahamian twofold Olympic gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

Added one more gem to her crown on Friday by coming out on top.

For her initial 400 meters championship at the World Championships.

Miller Uibo came pursuing the back straight and had the lead emerging from the last turn prior to easing back through the get done.

Done with her adversaries following in her wake at the Hayward Field track in Eugene, Oregon.

She went too far in a blasting 49.11, almost a portion of a second clear of Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino (49.60) with Sada Williams (49.75) of Barbados finishing a Caribbean platform threesome with bronze.

“It has been bound to happen and the central thing for us this season was the World Championships and a gold decoration,” said Miller-Uibo.

“The times didn’t make any difference to me. Everything no doubt revolved around ensuring we got the gold award. That is one thing we were missing so I ran an extremely strategic race.

“To get this one I’m truly cheerful,” she said. “It’s an extremely intense competition to run … I’m exceptionally content with the presentation.”

She had recently gathered 400m silver in Beijing and Doha and 200m bronze in London, and she told correspondents she wanted to get back to the 200m – her “first love”.

Paulino had helped the Dominican Republic to gold in the blended hand-off prior in the meet and said she was appreciative to leave the universes with two decorations around her neck.

“I’m favored to have the option to address my nation and take it to the most significant level,” she told journalists.

“The Dominican Republic is an amazing powerhouse.”

Williams, 24, promised to improve and said she was overpowered by the achievement.

“I’m exceptionally glad that all award champs are from the Caribbean,” she told journalists.

“I simply needed to go out there and run under 50 seconds, and assuming that got me on the platform,

I would be blissful. I can barely comprehend how blissful they are at home.”

