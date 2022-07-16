Mohammad Amir: “I have my own class, don’t compare me with anyone,”

Former international cricketer believes he belongs to his own class.

Amir played 26 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is for Pakistan.

He retired from international cricket in 2020 citing injustice by then-head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Mohammad Amir, a former international cricketer believes that his class cannot be compared to anyone else’s.

Amir told a local television station that he should not be compared to anyone because he belongs to his own class.

“I don’t think there is any comparison of me with others,” the former Test cricketer said. “I was the only bowler who was in the ICC rankings for a good year and a half even after being dropped from the team,

“The skills that I have don’t compare to anyone along with my mindset. I have my own class, don’t compare me with anyone,” the cricketer insisted.

Amir retired from international cricket in 2020, citing injustice by then-head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Previously, Karachi Kings’ two pacers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have been ruled out of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) owing to injury.

Amir has not been a part of any match since the beginning of the tournament.

Mohammad Amir, who had been suffering from a side strain for the past week or two, has aggravated his back injury during the rehabilitation process and will be unable to play in the remaining of the PSL 7, according to a statement from the team.

“Amir has always been a King, and the team wishes him the best in recovering to full fitness as he returns to his family soon,” it said.

