Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Mohammad Rizwan trains Sarfaraz Ahmed for Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka
Mohammad Rizwan trains Sarfaraz Ahmed for Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka

Mohammad Rizwan trains Sarfaraz Ahmed for Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka

Articles
Advertisement
Mohammad Rizwan trains Sarfaraz Ahmed for Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka

Mohammad Rizwan trains Sarfaraz Ahmed for Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka

Advertisement
  • Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s vice-captain, was seen assisting Sarfaraz Ahmed in a wicket-keeping drill.
  • The video was released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.
  • Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan to their first Champions Trophy victory in 2017.
Advertisement

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s vice-captain, was seen assisting former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in a wicket-keeping drill.

Rizwan can be seen delivering balls for Sarfaraz while training in a video published by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Also Read

Mohammad Rizwan scores third Vitality Blast fifty against Essex
Mohammad Rizwan scores third Vitality Blast fifty against Essex

Rizwan scored third fifty on returning to Vitality Blast. He left the...

During training, the two wicket-keeper colleagues frequently assist one another.

Sarfaraz must sit on the bench as backup wicket-keeper after Rizwan was promoted to the top of the order and continued to impress.

Sarfaraz led Pakistan to their first Champions Trophy victory in 2017. Pakistan won a record 11 consecutive T20I series under him.

Previously, Sussex Sharks won their match against Hove by a score of 17 runs, ending a streak of five straight South Group defeats.

Advertisement

Will Jacks led Surrey to a target of 173 with 76, his seventh fifty of the season, two days after his unbeaten 66 helped overcome Somerset.

Surrey’s lowest order disintegrated after his capture. First loss of the season: 155 in 18.2 overs.

Surrey’s last batter, Chris Jordan, was run out by Ravi Bopara’s cover throw. Bopara dismissed Dan Moriarty.

Four of 11 wins aren’t enough for Sussex to advance.

Rawlins and George Garton, playing his first game since June 1, combined for 60 runs.

Also Read

Sussex Sharks beats Surrey thanks to Mohammad Rizwan
Sussex Sharks beats Surrey thanks to Mohammad Rizwan

Sussex Sharks stopped a run of five straight South Group losses. First...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul: Serbian player has something to prove as he gets ready for Australian Open semifinal
Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul: Serbian player has something to prove as he gets ready for Australian Open semifinal
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for January 27, 2023- Details
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for January 27, 2023- Details
Al Nassr led by Cristiano Ronaldo out of Saudi Super Cup in semis
Al Nassr led by Cristiano Ronaldo out of Saudi Super Cup in semis
Brian Lara volunteers as
Brian Lara volunteers as "performance mentor" for West Indies
Pep Guardiola says 'Arsenal reaping rewards of patience with Mikel Arteta'
Pep Guardiola says 'Arsenal reaping rewards of patience with Mikel Arteta'
Wahab Riaz named caretaker Sports Minister of Punjab
Wahab Riaz named caretaker Sports Minister of Punjab
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story