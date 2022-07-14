Mohammad Rizwan trains Sarfaraz Ahmed for Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka

The video was released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan to their first Champions Trophy victory in 2017.

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s vice-captain, was seen assisting former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in a wicket-keeping drill.

Rizwan can be seen delivering balls for Sarfaraz while training in a video published by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

During training, the two wicket-keeper colleagues frequently assist one another.

Sarfaraz must sit on the bench as backup wicket-keeper after Rizwan was promoted to the top of the order and continued to impress.

Sarfaraz led Pakistan to their first Champions Trophy victory in 2017. Pakistan won a record 11 consecutive T20I series under him.

