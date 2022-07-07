Morgan Riddle, a prominent influencer and gorgeous model, is supporting Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon

TAYLOR FRITZ will be attempting to pull off the biggest Wimbledon upset this year in order to completely delight his gorgeous influencer girlfriend Morgan Riddle.

The top US tennis player will take against SW19 icon Rafa Nadal in the competition’s quarterfinals.

As her guy overcame Jason Kubler in the final round, Morgan Riddle, 24, was in the audience supporting him.

She showed she wasn’t a wimp during the match by clapping, punching the air, and cheering as her partner won with a commanding 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 victory.

The Instagram account of the Minnesota model, where she posts glamorous images from her travels across the globe, enjoys over 50,000 followers.

She is frequently seen at tennis competitions where she supports No. 14 in the world-ranked Fritz.

There are also brief movies of her taking in London’s attractions while she spends the summer there.

Morgan, who resides in Los Angeles, travels extensively to accompany Fritz, 24, on his tour, often on private jets.

Fritz and his ex-wife Raquel Pedraza have been together for two years, and they have a son together.

In February, Riddle shared aspects of her life on TikTok and talked about what it was like to date a top tennis player.

“I’m Morgan, and I travelled the world on the ATP tour with my boyfriend, the top-ranked American tennis player,” she introduced herself.