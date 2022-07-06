Morgan Riddle, a prominent influencer and gorgeous model, is supporting Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon

TAYLOR FRITZ will be attempting to pull off the biggest Wimbledon upset this year in order to completely delight his gorgeous influencer girlfriend Morgan Riddle.

The top US tennis player will take against SW19 icon Rafa Nadal in the competition’s quarterfinals.

As her guy overcame Jason Kubler in the final round, Morgan Riddle, 24, was in the audience supporting him.

She showed she wasn’t a wimp during the match by clapping, punching the air, and cheering as her partner won with a commanding 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 victory.

The Instagram account of the Minnesota model, where she posts glamorous images from her travels across the globe, enjoys over 50,000 followers.

She is frequently seen at tennis competitions where she supports No. 14 in the world-ranked Fritz.

There are also brief movies of her taking in London’s attractions while she spends the summer there.

Morgan, who resides in Los Angeles, travels extensively to accompany Fritz, 24, on his tour, often on private jets.

Fritz and his ex-wife Raquel Pedraza have been together for two years, and they have a son together.

In February, Riddle shared aspects of her life on TikTok and talked about what it was like to date a top tennis player.

“I’m Morgan, and I travelled the world on the ATP tour with my boyfriend, the top-ranked American tennis player,” she introduced herself.

“I know that tennis is relatively uncool and unknown in America, so here’s what you should know.

“Unlike most sports, tennis is a year-round sport except for four weeks off in December.

“Players compete in tournaments in 31 countries in cities like Dubai, Paris, Shanghai, London, Rome, Cabo, and many more.

“What are they playing for? Besides glory and hundreds of millions of dollars in prize money, players are competing for points.

“Each tournament gives a certain amount of points and the better you do, the more points you get.

“The more points you have, the higher your ranking is. And your ranking basically refreshes every year. No pressure.

Tennis competitions are not your typical athletic event with hot dogs and beer; instead, you may expect champagne, strawberries and cream, Nobu, and the opportunity to wear extremely adorable attire.

As Fritz attempts to pull off a major upset at Wimbledon, many eyes will be on him, but some will also be on his beautiful partner watching from the stands.

