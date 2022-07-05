Morgan Riddle Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend taking fans inside the Wimbledon experience

Advertisement
Edition: English
Expect Morgan Riddle, an influencer, to be in the audience at Wimbledon on Wednesday when American tennis pro Taylor Fritz plays in the quarterfinal match.

Riddle, a native of Minnesota, has roughly 50,000 Instagram followers. She routinely photographs her travels, daily outfits, and appearances at tennis tournaments to promote Fritz, 24, who is currently ranked No. 14 in the world.

Hours before Fritz defeated Australia’s Jason Kubler in a fourth-round match, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, Riddle, also 24, yelled in an Instagram Story on Sunday, “Let’s go babyyyy!”

Morgan Riddle

The cameras panned to Riddle in the audience as Fritz finished off his three-set triumph over Kubler on Monday, and she cheered for the man from California.

The phrase “QUARTERFINALS LFG!” On Monday, Riddle posted a message in a different Instagram Story.

Before each of Fritz’s matches, Riddle posts a video on TikTok displaying her Wimbledon attire.

@moorrgs

help me pick an outfit for wimbledon!!!🍓#wimbledon #wimbledon2022 #grwm

♬ Music For a Sushi Restaurant – Harry Styles

Only a few weeks ago, Fritz and Riddle celebrated two years of dating, a significant milestone in their relationship.

In the beginning of June, Fritz said on Instagram, “2 years has flown quickly with @moorrgs.” “I adore you and am looking forward to all the good times we have ahead of us. We appreciate your love and support always, and we are a great team.

Before Wimbledon, Riddle supported Fritz at the French Open, where he lost to Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round.

As she was watching Roland-Garros in May, Riddle joked on Instagram, “The day has come……. I have ran out of tennis captions.”

In a video that has received 4 million views so far from February, Riddle described the sport to her TikTok fans.

“My name is Morgan, and with my lover, the top-ranked American tennis player, I travelled the globe on the ATP tour. Here’s what you should know, I realise that tennis is not very popular or well-known in America,” the Minnesota native added. Tennis is a year-round sport, unlike most others, with the exception of four weeks off in December. In 31 different nations, in cities like Dubai, Paris, Shanghai, London, Rome, Cabo, and many others, athletes compete in competitions. What goal are they pursuing? Other than splendour

@moorrgs

on a personal mission to make tennis cool again

♬ Send Me on My Way – Vibe Street

A specific number of points are awarded for each tournament, and the better you do, the more points you receive. Your ranking rises the more points you have. And every year, your ranking essentially changes. There’s no rush. Tennis matches are not your typical sporting event with hot dogs and beer; instead, you may expect champagne, strawberries and cream, Nobu, and the opportunity to wear extremely adorable attire.

Riddle travelled to Melbourne earlier in the year for the Australian Open, where Fritz made it to the fourth round. She also traveled to Indian Wells, where Fritz defeated Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the finals.

 

In March, Riddle gushed over the couple on Instagram while posting pictures of their on-court celebrations.

Morgan Riddle

