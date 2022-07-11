Morikawa: British Open top dog gives up Claret Jug: ‘It sucked’

Golf’s most seasoned title is saturated with custom.

Collin Morikawa, returning the Claret Jug in front.

Safeguard at the current week’s British Open is one custom.

Morikawa, his name was scratched into the Claret Jug after his 2021 triumph and had the well known silver prize in his control for a year.

“It sucked. It truly did,” Morikawa told correspondents during his pre-competition news gathering on Monday. “I got up today and checked it out.

The imitation is lovely, yet all at once it’s not something similar. It truly isn’t. It won’t ever be.

“Be that as it may, I would rather not choose not to move on. I think I’ve discussed that right off the bat in my profession. I generally anticipate what’s straightaway. Perhaps ideally giving it back sort of lets loose me and permits me just to zero in on winning this week.”

Morikawa demonstrated last year that experience playing waterfront joins greens might be exaggerated as he conveyed an immaculate last round to win the British Open by two strokes at Royal St. George’s on his most memorable endeavor.

He returns for the 150th version of the British Open, which is being played on the Old Course at St. Andrews, and said he is all business in the wake of having proactively invested energy absorbing the rich environment at the home of golf.

“I did that all on Sunday when I arrived, and I’m done with everything. I need to. That is the main way I can zero in on this competition,” said world number eight Morikawa.

“You must hug the set of experiences. You need to embrace everything. All that has occurred before us. Yet, I’m here to win a competition. I’m here to play some great golf.”

Morikawa had top-five completions at the current year’s Masters and U.S. Open however isn’t at a similar level he was a year prior and is falling off a missed cut finally week’s Scottish Open and may have a lofty expectation to learn and adapt this week.

“This course takes some additional learning and memorisation since there are such countless visually impaired shots and you’re focusing on such countless pinnacles, it only sort of cross sections into one,” said Morikawa.

“All things considered, it’s tied in with taking great notes… hit it here, believe that, hit a decent shot, and go from that point.”