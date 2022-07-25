Advertisement
Nathan Lyon and Emma McCarthy tie knot

Photo courtesy: Instagram/ nath.lyon421

Australian professional off-spinner Nathan Lyon and his longtime partner Emma McCarthy have tied the wedding.

Lyon wore a black suit for the most important event of his life, while his bride wore a lovely white gown.

On his official Instagram account, Lyon posted a wedding photo with his bride.

“Mr. and Mrs.,” wrote Lyon.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nathan Lyon (@nath.lyon421)

Numerous members of the Australian cricket community extended their congratulations to the newlyweds. On Lyon’s post, Baxter Holt of New South Wales wrote,  “Happiness is an understatement!! So happy for you two!!”

Former Australian bowler Trent Copeland replied “congratulations lovers,” Alex Carey wrote “beautiful mate, congratulations guys,” while Lyon’s fellow Test spinner Mitch Swepson wrote, “Yes, Gazza!” Congrats to you both.”

Nathan Lyon was last seen in action during the just-finished Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 34-year-old got 468 wickets in 141 international appearances for Australia.

