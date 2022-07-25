Nathan Lyon and Emma McCarthy tie knot

Lyon ready for spin onslaught in Sri Lanka Tests
Australia's premier spinner Nathan Lyon says upcoming Tests in Sri Lanka will...
Australian professional off-spinner Nathan Lyon and his longtime partner Emma McCarthy have tied the wedding.
Lyon wore a black suit for the most important event of his life, while his bride wore a lovely white gown.
On his official Instagram account, Lyon posted a wedding photo with his bride.
“Mr. and Mrs.,” wrote Lyon.
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Numerous members of the Australian cricket community extended their congratulations to the newlyweds. On Lyon’s post, Baxter Holt of New South Wales wrote, “Happiness is an understatement!! So happy for you two!!”
Former Australian bowler Trent Copeland replied “congratulations lovers,” Alex Carey wrote “beautiful mate, congratulations guys,” while Lyon’s fellow Test spinner Mitch Swepson wrote, “Yes, Gazza!” Congrats to you both.”
Nathan Lyon was last seen in action during the just-finished Test series against Sri Lanka.
The 34-year-old got 468 wickets in 141 international appearances for Australia.
Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.