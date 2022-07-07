Advertisement
National hockey team head coach Siegfried Ekman arrives in Lahore

National hockey team head coach Siegfried Ekman arrives in Lahore

National hockey team head coach Siegfried Ekman (C) – File Photo

  • Ekman arrives in Pakistan.
  • He arrived late due to visa problems.
  • He will overlook the team’s training session.
Head coach of the national hockey team Siegfried Ekman landed in Lahore this morning.

He was expected to arrive two weeks before, but his visit was delayed due to visa problems.

The Pakistan hockey team is currently holding a training camp in Lahore ahead of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which is scheduled from July 28 to August 8.

Ekman will overlook the training sessions of the team starting this evening.

