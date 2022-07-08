National hockey team vice-captain Ali Shan says goodbye to hockey

LAHORE: National hockey team vice-captain Ali Shan, who took a break from hockey due to financial problems, spoke to the media

The previous government had closed the departments due to which the situation started deteriorating

“I have not received my salary of eight months. It has become difficult to run the house,” Ali Shan said.

“I had a job in Sui Southern. It has become very difficult for other players”

“I had asked PHF to give me rest so that I could do something for my family in the meantime,”

Advertisement

“Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs had called me and announced an award for me.”

“I am happy that the award has been announced but there are other players like me,”

“An appeal has been made to the government to revive the departments and the youth should not stop playing hockey” Ali Shan added.

“I am continuing my training. I am a professional player”

“Playing for the country is a dream, it is an honor, but you also have to take your family with you.”

“The player needs money to run the house, which is not available at the moment,”

Advertisement

“After the break, I will play whenever the hockey team needs me”

“My focus at the moment is on solving my problems, when they are solved, I will definitely play hockey again” Ali Shan concluded.

Also Read National hockey team head coach Siegfried Ekman arrives in Lahore Ekman arrives in Pakistan. He arrived late due to visa problems. He...