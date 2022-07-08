Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • National hockey team vice-captain Ali Shan says goodbye to hockey
National hockey team vice-captain Ali Shan says goodbye to hockey

National hockey team vice-captain Ali Shan says goodbye to hockey

Articles
Advertisement
National hockey team vice-captain Ali Shan says goodbye to hockey

Ali Shan

Advertisement

LAHORE: National hockey team vice-captain Ali Shan, who took a break from hockey due to financial problems, spoke to the media

The previous government had closed the departments due to which the situation started deteriorating

“I have not received my salary of eight months. It has become difficult to run the house,” Ali Shan said.

“I had a job in Sui Southern. It has become very difficult for other players”

“I had asked PHF to give me rest so that I could do something for my family in the meantime,”

Advertisement

“Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs had called me and announced an award for me.”

“I am happy that the award has been announced but there are other players like me,”

“An appeal has been made to the government to revive the departments and the youth should not stop playing hockey” Ali Shan added.

“I am continuing my training. I am a professional player”

“Playing for the country is a dream, it is an honor, but you also have to take your family with you.”

“The player needs money to run the house, which is not available at the moment,”

Advertisement

“After the break, I will play whenever the hockey team needs me”

“My focus at the moment is on solving my problems, when they are solved, I will definitely play hockey again” Ali Shan concluded.

Also Read

National hockey team head coach Siegfried Ekman arrives in Lahore
National hockey team head coach Siegfried Ekman arrives in Lahore

Ekman arrives in Pakistan. He arrived late due to visa problems. He...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hockey News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Judd Trump won Masters tournament with 10-8 victory
Judd Trump won Masters tournament with 10-8 victory
Rafael Nadal advances to Australian Open 2nd Round
Rafael Nadal advances to Australian Open 2nd Round
Madison Landsman creates history with hat-trick in T20 World Cup
Madison Landsman creates history with hat-trick in T20 World Cup
Cricket South Africa confirmed hiring of new head coaches
Cricket South Africa confirmed hiring of new head coaches
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for January 17, 2023- Details
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for January 17, 2023- Details
Wordle today January 17, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today January 17, 2023: Here’s answer
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story