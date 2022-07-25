Pakistan’s ODI squad for the three-match series against the Netherlands will most likely be announced following the end of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

According to the reports, the camp for the national ODI squad for the Pakistan team will likely begin in the first week of August, and the national team will depart for the Netherlands in the second week of August.

According to reports, the group that competed against the West Indies is unlikely to undergo major changes. However, left-arm bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will be rested for the series after suffering a knee injury in Pakistan’s first Test against Sri Lanka.

The three matches in this series are part of the World Cup Super League.

The ODI matches will be contested in the Netherlands on August 16, 18, and 21.

Advertisement

Also Read SL vs PAK: Both teams eye crucial win in 2nd Galle Test Pakistan and Sri Lanka will do everything to win the final Test....