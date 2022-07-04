Nepomniachtchi: Chess-wins candidates to set up world title conflict

- Ian Nepomniachtchi will take on champion Magnus Carlsen.
- For the world title in 2023 after the Russian got triumph.
- In the Candidates Tournament in Madrid on Sunday with a round in excess.
Nepomniachtchi required a portion of a highlight affirm his place as Carlsen’s challenger and accomplished it by drawing with Hungarian.
The 31-year old is contending under a nonpartisan banner in Madrid after sanctions forced on Russian players for their country’s intrusion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a ‘exceptional activity’.
His gathering with Carlsen, who has lifted the last five world titles, is a long way from settled as the Norwegian said in December that he was uncertain if he could guard his title, refering to an absence of inspiration.
In such a situation, Nepomniachtchi would take on the player who wraps sprinter up at the Candidates, a position held by American Hikaru Nakamura heading into the last round.
