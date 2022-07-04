Nepomniachtchi: Chess-wins candidates to set up world title conflict

Ian Nepomniachtchi will take on champion Magnus Carlsen.

For the world title in 2023 after the Russian got triumph.

In the Candidates Tournament in Madrid on Sunday with a round in excess.

Nepomniachtchi required a portion of a highlight affirm his place as Carlsen’s challenger and accomplished it by drawing with Hungarian.

The 31-year old is contending under a nonpartisan banner in Madrid after sanctions forced on Russian players for their country’s intrusion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a ‘exceptional activity’.

His gathering with Carlsen, who has lifted the last five world titles, is a long way from settled as the Norwegian said in December that he was uncertain if he could guard his title, refering to an absence of inspiration.

In such a situation, Nepomniachtchi would take on the player who wraps sprinter up at the Candidates, a position held by American Hikaru Nakamura heading into the last round.