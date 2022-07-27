Nick Kyrgios out of Atlanta tournament amid knee injury

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the singles draw at the ATP tournament in Atlanta owing to a knee injury.

The Australian was set to face the German Peter Gojowczyk on Tuesday, but he withdrew from the competition after winning a doubles match with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

“I’m shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight,” Kyrgios told the crowd.

“I’m shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight…all I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show.” Advertisement Unfortunately, 2016 champ @NickKyrgios has withdrawn from the singles draw in Atlanta 😢#AtlantaOpen pic.twitter.com/2Phpori42g — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 27, 2022

Kyrgios was scheduled to play his first tournament on hard courts since losing in the Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic earlier this month.

“I’ve won this tournament once and I’m probably playing some of the best tennis in my career and all I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show,” Kyrgios added.

“I’m going to keep my hopes up and maybe be able to continue doubles with Thanasi this week.”

Nick Kyrgios, who is placed 47th in the world following Wimbledon’s loss of ranking points for barring Russian and Belarusian players, could return to Cincinnati after getting a wildcard for the Masters tournament that begins on August 13.

