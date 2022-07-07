Rafael Nadal raises concerns over facing Nick Kyrgios in semifinals
Nadal is uncertain about his appearance in the semifinals. He revealed that...
According to Sky Sports News, Rafael Nadal is anticipated to withdraw from Wimbledon; allowing Nick Kyrgios to receive a bye into Sunday’s final.
Despite having an abdominal ailment; Nadal entered the practise courts this afternoon later than anticipated; despite having reportedly torn a muscle by 7 millimetres; according to sources in Spain.
During his quarterfinal victory over Taylor Fritz; the two-time Wimbledon winner appeared to be on the verge of retiring. However, he rallied to win in five sets after four hours and 20 minutes.
His stomach was strapped, and he occasionally seemed to be in such much pain that his father and sister; who were watching from the players’ box, were motioning for him to end the game.
When questioned afterwards about his odds of recovering in time to play Kyrgios; Nadal responded: “I’m not sure. Sincerely, I’m at a loss for words.”
Catch all the Sports News, Tennis News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.