Rafael Nadal is expected to pull out of Wimbledon with an abdominal injury.

The Spaniard looked set to retire during his quarter-final win over Taylor Fritz.

Nick Kyrgios will get a bye into Sunday’s final, Sky Sports News understands.

Despite having an abdominal ailment; Nadal entered the practise courts this afternoon later than anticipated; despite having reportedly torn a muscle by 7 millimetres; according to sources in Spain.

During his quarterfinal victory over Taylor Fritz; the two-time Wimbledon winner appeared to be on the verge of retiring. However, he rallied to win in five sets after four hours and 20 minutes.

His stomach was strapped, and he occasionally seemed to be in such much pain that his father and sister; who were watching from the players’ box, were motioning for him to end the game.

When questioned afterwards about his odds of recovering in time to play Kyrgios; Nadal responded: “I’m not sure. Sincerely, I’m at a loss for words.”

