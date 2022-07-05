The 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Content returns to Coney Island on Monday.

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut seeks his record 15th Mustard Belt, and his 15th in 16 years.

Miki Sudo was on maternity leave last year but will be back for her record eighth title.

On Monday, the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest returns to Coney Island; and two of the all-time greats of competitive eating; will try to break their previous records. Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, who will be using crutches to eat due to a damaged tendon; aims to shatter his previous record of 76 hot dogs and buns (HDBs); while going for his record-tying 15th Mustard Belt and 15th in 16 years.

Despite being on maternity leave the previous year; Miki Sudo will return for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2022; in an effort to win a record-breaking eighth championship and surpass her previous record of 48.5 HDBs; achieved in 2020.

The occasion took place at Maimonides Park, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones; but it will soon make a comeback to Coney Island following a two-year hiatus; due to the pandemic. Chestnut lost against Matt Stonie 62-60 in 2015, upsetting him; but the 38-year-old has since devoured at least 70 HDBs annually.

Chestnut is listed as a -3000 favourite in the men’s competition at Caesars Sportsbook; with the field at +1200 and an over/under of 74.5; set for the winner’s total number of hot dogs consumed. The field is valued at +900, Sudo is -1800 in the women’s content; and the over/under for HDB consumption is 49.5. The men’s championship will begin at noon ET; after the women’s final at 10:45 AM ET. See what SportsLine’s Micah Roberts has to say before making any predictions; for the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Roberts, a former bookmaker in Las Vegas who constantly monitors the hot dog rivalry; recognises value when he sees it. He has won money several times in this event; becoming the winner of both competitions in 2020.

