Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Ofa Tu’ungafasi replaced by Fletcher Newell after neck injury
Ofa Tu’ungafasi replaced by Fletcher Newell after neck injury

Ofa Tu’ungafasi replaced by Fletcher Newell after neck injury

Articles
Advertisement
Ofa Tu’ungafasi replaced by Fletcher Newell after neck injury

New Zealand rugby union player Ofa Tu’ungafasi

Advertisement
  • Tu’ungafasi withdraws from the championship after a neck injury.
  • He will be replaced by Newell.
  • He will miss matches in South Africa.
Advertisement

Ofa Tu’ungafasi has withdrawn from the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship matches in South Africa due to a neck injury, revealed New Zealand head coach Ian Foster on Tuesday.

Tu’ungafasi, 30 years old, sustained the injury during the All Blacks’ first home series loss since 1994, which occurred during the All Blacks’ loss in the third Test against Ireland in Wellington.

He will miss New Zealand’s Test matches in South Africa on August 7 in Mbombela and a week later in Johannesburg, as the All Blacks are under pressure after losing four of their last five games.

It is anticipated that Tu’ungafasi would recuperate in time to participate in the home Tests against Argentina on August 27 in Christchurch and one week later in Hamilton.

Ofa Tu’ungafasi has been replaced in the All Blacks team for the South Africa tour by 22-year-old uncapped Crusaders prop Fletcher Newell.

Also Read

Rugby: Ireland beat 14-man New Zealand in historic victory
Rugby: Ireland beat 14-man New Zealand in historic victory

Ireland record their first victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Rugby News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ex-Tokyo Olympics official Yasuo Mori, arrested over bid rigging
Ex-Tokyo Olympics official Yasuo Mori, arrested over bid rigging
Koeman says
Koeman says "Cody Gakpo might have joined Liverpool too early"
PGA Tour:
PGA Tour: "A win does give you a lot of belief" says Justin Rose
Domenico Tedesco finalized as Belgium's head coach
Domenico Tedesco finalized as Belgium's head coach
Hugo Lloris sidelined for 'six to eight weeks' due to a knee injury
Hugo Lloris sidelined for 'six to eight weeks' due to a knee injury
PSL Anthem's Star Artist Lineup Revealed
PSL Anthem's Star Artist Lineup Revealed
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story