Oleksandr Zinchenko officially joins Arsenal from Man City

Oleksandr Zinchenko has officially moved from Manchester City to Arsenal.

After reaching an agreement on a £30 million deal that includes a £2 million add-on, the 25-year-old returned from City’s pre-season tour of the United States to complete the transfer.

💛🖤 Welcome, Alex 🖤💛 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 22, 2022

He is the eighth summer signing for the London club and has a long-term contract with them.

“Alex is a high-quality player who will give us options and versatility,” boss Mikel Arteta said.

“He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City.

“It’s not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence.

“Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club.”

The midfielder made only 15 appearances as Pep Guardiola’s club defended its Premier League title last season. The player also began numerous games as the Blues’ left defender.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is the second player to switch from City to the Emirates this summer.

