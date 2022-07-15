Advertisement
Edition: English
Omanyala hopeful of racing at universes in spite of late visa

Articles
  • Africa’s quickest man Ferdinand Omanyala.
  • He will contend at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene.
  • The United States under 24 hours before the occasion.
Omanyala, who is on the section list for the 100 meters, at first declared that he wouldn’t partake due to a defer in getting a visa.

“Onto the following trip to Oregon,” Omanyala, who will go from Nairobi, said on Twitter. “Am positive that I will contend.”

A representative for Omanyala let Reuters know that the Kenyan runner will show up around three hours before his 100m intensity on Friday, which is around 1900 nearby time in Eugene.

The representative said that the defer in getting the visa was reasonable because of the huge build-up of cases coming about because of terminations because of COVID-19.

Reuters has reached Athletics Kenya and the U.S. Consulate in Kenya for input.

“Visa difficulties are looked by all Kenyans and individuals day to day, for this situation I was the same,” Omanyala added.

The BBC revealed that Athletics Kenya chief part Barnabas Korir is holding consults with World Athletics about the chance of organizing a performance heat on the off chance that Omanyala doesn’t show up on time.

Omanyala set the African men’s 100 meters record subsequent to timing a period of 9.77 seconds at the Kip Keino Classic gathering in Nairobi in September 2021.

The 26-year-old brought home the African 100m championship last month and was the primary Kenyan to meet all requirements for the Olympic 100m semi-finals in Tokyo last year.

He said he will likewise be partaking at the Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Birmingham from July 28.

