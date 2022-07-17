Osei-Nketia keeps New Zealand’s 100m public record locked down

At the point when New Zealand’s Edward Osei-Nketia.

Timed 10.08 seconds in the 100 meters warms.

World Athletics Championships in addition.

However he likewise broke his dad's public record that had represented 28 years.

Osei-Nketia, 21, was not even conceived when his dad Augustine Nketia timed 10.11 at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Canada.

Augustine was likewise a previous Olympian having taken part in the 100m at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

“I never suspected I’d accomplish it in my life … it seemed like a fantasy,” Osei-Nketia told New Zealand’s 1News.

“From the outset, I recently responded that I was in the semi-finals since that was my objective. In any case, me getting that record, I was as, ‘I did it! I got the record. I at last got the record!'”

When inquired as to whether his dad was vexed that the record was at this point not his, Osei-Nketia said he had really taken it well.

“My father was very glad. I felt that he would be devastated, miserable and furious on the grounds that he expected that record would have been there for ever and ever,” Osei-Nketia added.

“Be that as it may, for his child to take it, it was great yet it was awful simultaneously!”