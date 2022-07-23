Advertisement
Out-of-form Virat Kohli ready to do anything for team India

India’s former skipper Virat Kohli – AFP

  • Kohli says he will do anything to lead his team to victory.
  • He will be a part of the upcoming Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.
  • He was dropped from the T20I squad against West Indies due to poor performance.
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed his ambition to rediscover his form and lead his team to victory at the Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

Kohli stated in a statement provided by the Indian sports channel that his goal is to lead India to success in multi-nation competitions.

“My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team,” stated Virat Kohli Kohli.

Due to his poor form, Virat Kohli was pulled from India’s T20I squad playing in the West Indies.

The right-handed hitter is expected to return to the Indian team for Asia Cup 2022 from August 27 to September 11 in the UAE.

The Indian sports channel reports that Rohit Sharma will continue to manage India at the Asia Cup in 2022. Rohit guided India to an Asia Cup (T20 format) triumph in the UAE in 2018.

