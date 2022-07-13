Paige Spiranac misfires a massive 300-yard shot while practising

Paige Spiranac, a former golf pro, demonstrated her continued proficiency by slamming a 300-yard drive down the Old Course fairway before picking Tiger Woods to win the Open.

The 29-year-old Colorado native demonstrated her flawless swing on a dummy course that was St Andrews.

Paige left the professional game in late 2016, and Maxim recently called her the sexiest woman in the world.

She planted a massive shot off the first tee that travelled 300 yards, though, to show why she had travelled so far in the first place.

Spiranac keeps a tight eye on the ball as it simulates a journey before landing in the middle of the fairway.

“Hitting a tee shot at the Old Course and I’m getting so excited for The Open,” she said as the caption for the video.

Paige also revealed her pick for this week’s Scottish victory, after correctly picking Matt Fitzpatrick to win the US Open.

She added in a statement to PointsBet: “The Old Course in St. Andrews is the birthplace of golf.

“And possibly the location of Tiger Woods’ upcoming Major triumph.

“This week, I’m going all in on him.

“Why? Let’s examine the landscape first. Even if you are in excellent physical condition and health, it is more challenging to walk on than Augusta National, which is highly hilly.

