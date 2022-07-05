Advertisement
PAK vs ENG: Karachi, Lahore likely to host 7-match T20I series

PAK vs ENG: Karachi, Lahore likely to host 7-match T20I series

PAK vs ENG: Karachi, Lahore likely to host 7-match T20I series

Pakistan and England players waiting for umpire’s decision

  • Karachi and Lahore will most likely host the PAK-ENG T20I series.
  • Ramiz confirmed the news to an international sports news agency.
  • England canceled their tour to the country last year.
Lahore and Karachi are likely to host the seven-match T20I series against England from September 15 to October 2.

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja acknowledged to international sports news agency. The schedule for the series has not yet been announced.

Even though Pakistan offers Multan and Rawalpindi as alternative locations, Ramiz believes that the schedule is so tight that it is hard to move elsewhere.

Babar Azam’s squad must depart for New Zealand on October 4 in order to compete in a T20I tri-nation series (also involving Bangladesh) from October 7 to 14 in Christchurch.

In contrast, England will return to Pakistan in November 2022 for a three-match Test series as part of the World Test Championship, following the T20 World Cup.

With England’s third Test against South Africa concluding on September 12, it seems unlikely that red-ball players will be ready for the start of the limited-overs series. As a result, England will not travel to Pakistan with its top team.

Remember that England’s last tour of Pakistan was in 2005. Their men’s and women’s tours were scheduled to visit Pakistan last year ahead of the T20 World Cup, but the ECB canceled the series because of bubble fatigue and “increasing concerns about traveling to the region”.

