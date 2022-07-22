PAK vs SL: Shaheen Afridi to miss second Test.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi will miss the second Test against Sri Lanka.

The 21st ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year injured his knee on day four of the first Test.

Pakistan is third in the World Test Championship standings.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi will miss the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle owing to a knee injury.

Afridi, the 2021 ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, injured his knee on day four of the first Test. Pakistan chased down the target in the first Test and won by four wickets. The visitors chased a target of 342.

Afridi was brilliant in the first Test, taking 4/58 and 0/21. The setback to the pace spearhead will be a significant blow for Pakistan, which wants to seal the series and boost its standing in the World Test Championship table.

Afridi will miss the Test but stay in Sri Lanka to finish his recuperation, according to sources.

In Afridi’s absence, the team management could draught all-rounder Faheem Ashraf or pacer Haris Rauf.

With a win in the second Test, Pakistan might reduce the gap on South Africa and Australia in the World Test Championship standings. Pakistan is third with a point percentage of 58.33.

