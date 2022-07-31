Pakistan lose 4-1 against New Zealand at the 2022 CWG

As they were shocked 4-1 by New Zealand in their second game.

At the Commonwealth Games on Sunday in Birmingham.

Pakistan’s chances of making it to the semifinals were all but lost.

Pakistan dropped two very important points as a result of the loss, and they now need to win the final two games.

To guarantee a spot in the semifinals.

In the opening period of the game, neither Pakistan nor New Zealand were able to score.

Although Pakistan’s crucial defender Mubashar Ali was injured and was only used sparingly by the team management during the game, the black sticks controlled the second quarter.

Mubashar was hurt during the opening match against South Africa on Saturday when Guise-rocket Browns of a penalty corner impacted his face mask.

In the 17th and 18th minutes, Hugo Inglis scored two goals back-to-back for New Zealand. A few minutes later, Pakistani player Ghazanfar Ali scored an outstanding field goal to tie the score.

The third New Zealand goal was scored by Dylan Thomas in the 43rd minute, and the final New Zealand goal was scored by Sam Lone to make the score 4-1.

“The injury to Mubashar made our defence less effective than usual today. Because he wasn’t totally fit, we had to send replacements for him often during the game.”

Our chances to score goals were also missed. We had a pretty strict timetable. We played our first game yesterday, and today was our second.

However, because we had to win this game, there are no excuses “Olympic athlete and team manager Sameer Hussain told APP.

They placed us on the back foot in the second quarter, and we struggled to recover.

We didn’t perform at our best today. Accepting that is necessary. In order to get to the semifinals, we’ll get back up and strive to win the following two games “he said

Pakistan’s third match is against Scotland on August 3, and their final group encounter is against six-time Commonwealth Games hockey winners Australia on August 4.

The top two teams advance to the semifinals, which are scheduled for August 6. The competition’s last day, August 8, will include the final.

Also Visit: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

Since 1998, the Commonwealth Games have featured hockey, and in that inaugural year, Australia dominated, taking home gold in both the men’s and women’s sports.

England ladies and the men from Malaysia earned the silver, while the women from New Zealand and the men from England got the bronze.

At previous Commonwealth Games, Pakistan has never taken home a gold medal. When they won the silver medal at the 2006 competition in Melbourne, they gave their best effort.

At the Manchester Olympics in 2002, Pakistan also took home a bronze medal.

Since their inception in 1930, the Commonwealth Games have had a strong sporting history. 400 participants from 11 nations competed in the event’s inaugural edition.

The Friendly Games, an international athletic competition, are now in their 22nd edition and will feature more than 5000 competitors from 72 countries and territories in Birmingham, England.

