Pakistan to host World Pro Card Bodybuilding event for first time

Credits: Twitter

  • Pakistan will host the bodybuilding competition for the first time.
  • It will be held on Independence Day.
  • Competitors from over 80 countries will travel to Pakistan to take part.
On Independence Day, Islamabad will host the World Pro Card Bodybuilding competition for the first time in the country’s history.

The World Bodybuilding Organization has awarded Pakistan permission to host the inaugural World Pro Card tournament, according to Arif Mirza, CEO of Fitness Expo.

“The mega event will take place on August 13 and 14, featuring more than 300 athletes and Bodybuilders from 80 countries for Amateur Olympia Pakistan,” he said.

Mirza added that bodybuilders from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe will travel to Pakistan for the first time for the Pro Card event.

Rowley Winkler, an IFBB professional bodybuilder from the Netherlands, and Tom Colemon, a professional athlete from the United States, have also made video messages expressing their eagerness to travel to Pakistan to attend the major event.

Armughan Muqeem to be youngest judge in Asian bodybuilding championship contests
Armughan Muqeem to be youngest judge in Asian bodybuilding championship contests

Muqeem will be the youngest judge in the Asian bodybuilding contests. He...

