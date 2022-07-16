Pakistan will host tri-series in 2025-26, source

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to host New Zealand and South Africa for a tri-series in February 2025 as per the Future Tours Program from May 2023 to April 2027.

According to the sources, the series will be played in Faburey in 2025 before the ICC championship trophy. In June and July of 2025, Zimbabwe will host a one-day international series and in October and November, Pakistan will get the honour of hosting the series.

Sri Lanka is included in the series and the opponent team is yet to be confirmed for the next four years. Future tour programmes will have a tri-series ODI.

The boards discourage the ODI Super League. The sources said plans to scrap the Super League and add mutual series and tri-series are in the works.

Pakistani team will play six series in the World Test Championship from 2025–27.

Pakistani team will host New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka in the fourth Test Championship.

The Pakistan team will play away series in England, the West Indies and Bangladesh.

Moreover, India-Pak Test series is also not included in the 4th Test Championship.