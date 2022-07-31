Pakistan yet another defeat against India in CWG 2022

India defeated Pakistan by eight wickets on Sunday at.

Commonwealth Games in Edgbaston, Birmingham,

Increased their prospects of advancing to the semifinals.

Pakistan, its decision to bat first backfired as Indian bowlers put the choke on the hitters to bowl them out.For a pitiful 99 all out.

In the 18 overs-a-side match. With two wickets each, the spinners Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav stood out.

The pursuit was successful as well, with Smriti Mandhana (63 not out off 42 balls), probably women’s cricket’s most attractive hitter, showing off her variety of strokes as she approached an excellent undisturbed half century. India quickly reached the mark in in 11.4 overs.

India displayed a strategy that they have been experimenting with over the past several months, and Captain Harmanpreet Kaur would have been really happy with it.

Three sixes, including one off the spinner Tuba Hassan, were part of Mandhana’s exceptional effort as she reached her half-century. Pacer Diana Baig’s seemingly easy loft over cover in the third over was also of the highest calibre.

India easily defeated Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand, the second time this year that an Indo-Pak match failed to create a close game.

But off the field, the highly anticipated Commonwealth Games event lived up to the anticipation, drawing large crowds of spectators to Edgbaston.

Due to intermittent precipitation, the game was shortened to 18 overs each side and started 45 minutes later than scheduled.

Fans went to the 25,000-capacity stadium despite it not appearing to be a complete sell out for the women’s cricket opener between India and Australia.

The city is home to sizable Diasporas from Pakistan and India, but those from India were more conspicuous in the stands and had flags flying everywhere.

The atmosphere was enhanced by dance performances by Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, giving the impression that the game was being played in Mohali rather than Birmingham.

An Indo-Pak cricket match would often cost a fortune, but the Sunday morning match offered a much more affordable option.

“20 pounds were spent on the ticket. I might not even be able to obtain it for 200 pounds for a men’s game. I feel fortunate to be here, “said Coventry resident Rajeev Chauhan.

In the first half of the game, Indian supporters undoubtedly received value for their money.

Renuka Singh began with a rare T20 maiden before bowling a spectacular performance in a losing effort against Australia.

Three balls later, bowler Meghna Singh forced an outside edge off opener Iram Javed’s bat with a ball that shaped away, leaving Pakistan one down and without a run on the board.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the team’s captain, substituted Sneh Rana for spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad in order to include an additional all-rounder in the playing eleven. Harleen Deol was replaced by Batter S Meghana, who was late to the team here after recuperating from COVID.

Muneeba Ali (32) and Pakistan’s captain Bismah Maroof were both quickly removed by Rana after he had an immediate impact (17).

In her 30-ball performance, Muneeba made some audacious shots, including a six with a slog sweep off Meghna. While Muneeba was defeated by the flight and offered a catch back to Rana, Maroof died while attempting to sweep.

By dismissing Ayesha Nadeem in the 12th over, Renuka increased the score to 64 for 4.

Even Shafali Verma, the first player for India, rolled her arm over and took a wicket with a pinpoint return catch.

Pakistan made an attempt but was unable to escape the chains and finished with a score that was below average.

Also Read Aznil Bidin successfully defends her gold medal in weightlifting Aznil Bidin, a Malaysian weightlifter, won . The men's 61kg division on...