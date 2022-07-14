Pakistani captain Mohammad Rizwan’s pillow draws attention

Babar Azam pass Virat Kohli as fastest Captain to 1,000 ODI runs
Pakistani captain Mohammad Rizwan has returned with his world-famous “pillow story.”
Many people asked about Rizwan on social media after he arrived in Colombo without a pillow.
However, Rizwan transported his pillow from Colombo to Galle, where it was once again publicised on social media.
Rizwan apne best friend ke sath Galle poohnch gaye.#SLvPAK #PillowAdvertisement
📹 PCB pic.twitter.com/T6iBPAclrY
— Zeeshan Qayyum (@XeeshanQayyum) July 14, 2022
تکیہ پہلی بار گال پہنچ گیا pic.twitter.com/qbudNdIwJf
— Sohail Imran (@sohailimrangeo) July 14, 2022
Mohammad Rizwan and his pillow have reached Galle ahead of the 1st Test match #SLvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/S23jjTxhWD
— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 14, 2022
The Pakistan team arrived in Galle on Thursday, where they will play the opening Test of a two-match series beginning on July 16.
Sri Lanka enters the Pakistan series following two contrasting performances in Galle, where they initially fell to Australia on a brutal turner before rebounding to pound the tourists on Monday.
The Test series will take place during the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship Cycle.
