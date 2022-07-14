Advertisement
Pakistani captain Mohammad Rizwan’s pillow draws attention

  • The Pakistan team arrived in Galle for the first Test against Sri Lanka.
  • The opening Test of a two-match series begins on July 16.
  • Rizwan transported his pillow from Colombo to Galle, where it was once again publicised on social media.
Pakistani captain Mohammad Rizwan has returned with his world-famous “pillow story.”

Many people asked about Rizwan on social media after he arrived in Colombo without a pillow.

However, Rizwan transported his pillow from Colombo to Galle, where it was once again publicised on social media.

The Pakistan team arrived in Galle on Thursday, where they will play the opening Test of a two-match series beginning on July 16.

Sri Lanka enters the Pakistan series following two contrasting performances in Galle, where they initially fell to Australia on a brutal turner before rebounding to pound the tourists on Monday.

The Test series will take place during the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship Cycle.

