Pakistani captain Mohammad Rizwan’s pillow draws attention

The opening Test of a two-match series begins on July 16.

Pakistani captain Mohammad Rizwan has returned with his world-famous “pillow story.”

Many people asked about Rizwan on social media after he arrived in Colombo without a pillow.

However, Rizwan transported his pillow from Colombo to Galle, where it was once again publicised on social media.

Rizwan apne best friend ke sath Galle poohnch gaye.#SLvPAK #Pillow Advertisement 📹 PCB pic.twitter.com/T6iBPAclrY — Zeeshan Qayyum (@XeeshanQayyum) July 14, 2022

تکیہ پہلی بار گال پہنچ گیا pic.twitter.com/qbudNdIwJf — Sohail Imran (@sohailimrangeo) July 14, 2022

Mohammad Rizwan and his pillow have reached Galle ahead of the 1st Test match #SLvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/S23jjTxhWD — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 14, 2022

The Pakistan team arrived in Galle on Thursday, where they will play the opening Test of a two-match series beginning on July 16.

Sri Lanka enters the Pakistan series following two contrasting performances in Galle, where they initially fell to Australia on a brutal turner before rebounding to pound the tourists on Monday.

The Test series will take place during the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship Cycle.

