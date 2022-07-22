Pakistan’s top superstars about to participate in Big Bash League Draft.

Top-ranked players across all formats, along with another 15 Pakistani players, will be at the BBL draft.

Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, and Shadab Khan are also set to be drafted.

Wahab Riaz and Naseem Shah also plan to participate in the draft.

In addition to declaring their availability for the forthcoming Big Bash League 2022, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi have also been named as draft candidates.

The leading contender in the forthcoming draft will probably be Babar Azam, who is presently rated first in both the ICC T20I and ODI rankings and just reached 10,000 international runs across all forms.

First current international wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who is currently ranked second in T20Is and has a T20I average of above 50, submitted his name for the draft.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, a left-arm pacer, will also be in great demand given his success in the 2021 T20 World Cup and his capacity to frighten the opposing batting units.

Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, and Shadab Khan, who previously played for the Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, and Sydney Sixers, respectively, will also be included in the draft.

