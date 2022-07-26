Perez: F1 to claim Mexican group in electric powerboat series

Advertisement
Perez, his manager Agag was when the flow Red Bull driver hustled in the GP2 junior series, presently Formula Two, in 2010.

The series is the brainchild of Alejandro Agag, organizer behind the electric Formula E and Extreme E engine hustling and rough terrain series.

“Given my relationship with Alejandro, I’ve watched out for what he’s been doing and his different titles, and I think what he’s accomplished with advancing more practical types of motorsport is praiseworthy,” expressed Perez in an explanation.

“Seeing a hustling group flying the banner for Mexico on a worldwide stage will be astonishing and I can hardly stand by to watch the RaceBird in real life interestingly.”

Agag said Perez, who won’t race the Team Mexico passage, had every one of the qualities to be a fruitful proprietor.

Perez’s group will be one of a most extreme 12 contending in the UIM E1 title utilizing single-pilot boats, which will be indistinguishable for the initial two seasons and use hydrofoil innovation.

Advertisement

They are supposed to reach at first paces of 50 bunches, comparable to 92kph or 57 mph, on oceans and lakes.

The series introduces itself as a proving ground for future electric boats and clean oceanic vehicle.

Fellow benefactor Rodi Basso, a previous motorsport chief at McLaren Applied Technologies, said E1 needed to connect groups to nations and urban communities and was in converses with different planned participants.

He said E1 was additionally investigating the chance of having an occasion in Mexico.

Advertisement

