PFF calls 61 players for women’s football team

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has called 61 players for the establishment of the national women’s football team.

Details indicate that the Pakistan women’s squad will play in the SAFF Championship in September.

The women footballers were shortlisted based on their results in the last two National Championships, and trials for the national squad will be placed in Islamabad tomorrow, Lahore on July 28, and Karachi on July 30.

Moreover, after trials, selected players will be called to the camp in the first week of August.

It should be remembered here that the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) restored Pakistan’s international membership last month.

PFF has faced suspension after the Ashfaq Group’s takeover of the football house.

