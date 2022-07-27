PGA Tour leaves LIV golfers off new season finisher qualifying list

The PGA Tour has made a different qualification focuses list.

For the FedExCup Playoffs that guarantees golf players.

Were suspended for joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Don’t adversely influence other players’ qualification. Advertisement

PGA Tour and its standard season, the main 125 in the qualification focuses list make the end of the season games.

Which are three occasions highlighting an ever-evolving cut with fields of 125, 70 and 30. The victor gets $18 million from a $75 million reward pool.

However, as indicated by a reminder shipped off players, the circuit’s strategy board has endorsed another positioning called the “FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List” that overlooks players who have been suspended yet have not left the PGA Tour.

“While the new rundown won’t replace the Official FedExCup Points List, it will give lucidity to players and fans the same concerning competition qualification, including the FedExCup Playoffs,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in the notice which was seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Among the people who have joined LIV Golf and accordingly been eliminated from the qualification list are Talor Gooch, who is twentieth in the FedExCup standings, four-times significant hero Brooks Koepka (102) and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer (80).

Advertisement

Because of the changes, 2012 U.S. Open hero Webb Simpson, who is 125th on the standard season FedExCup focuses list, has climbed to 117th on the qualification focuses list with two occasions left before the Aug. 11-15 season finisher opener in Memphis, Tennessee.

Stephan Jaeger, who is 133rd on the normal season FedExCup focuses list, is 125th on the new qualification list.

Advertisement Also Read Matthew Tkachuk: Jaguars welcomes latest big move of summer The most straightforward thing for the Florida Panthers. his late spring would... Advertisement