Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of rape

Manchester City to start its Premier League title defense at West ham
The City will begin its PL campaign at West Ham. Liverpool boss...
Premier League footballer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been arrested on suspicion of rape in north London.
The Metropolitan police have confirmed: “On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.
“It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.”
In the statement, Police also told the man “was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”
The footballer remained in custody the afternoon.
Chelsea will begin their Premier League championship defence on the first weekend of the season by visiting Frank Lampard's Everton.
