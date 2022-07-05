Advertisement
Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of rape

  • A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of rape in north London.
  • An allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police on July 4.
  • The alleged rape happened in June 2022, Metropolitan Police said.
Premier League footballer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been arrested on suspicion of rape in north London.

The Metropolitan police have confirmed: “On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

“It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.”

In the statement, Police also told the man “was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

The footballer remained in custody the afternoon.

